The former Dodgers general manager talks about how his background in journalism led to him starting out as a public relations executive, the critical moves that helped win the 1988 World Series, a trade he still regrets, and how the blockbuster deal that moved Mike Piazza out of Los Angeles in 1998 – a move made behind his back – led to dismissal after 30 years with the organization.

Photo courtesy of yahoo.com

Audio clips courtesy of “1988 World Series Film” by MLB Productions, NBC Sports, and MLB.com