The St. Louis Cardinals have set the standard that all other MLB clubs aspire to match. Over the past 16 seasons, they have reached the postseason 12 times, won four NL pennants and two World Series.

And thanks to a farm system that is as deep as any other, they don’t seem to be letting up any time soon.

Megdal discusses his newest book, “The Cardinals Way”, and how a franchise has managed to blend new wave ideals while maintaining an old school approach.

Photo courtesy of St. Martin’s Press

Audio courtesy of FOX Sports