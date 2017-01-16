No defense in NFL history ever enjoyed more sustained greatness than Pittsburgh’s famed “Steel Curtain.” This group played a major role in the Steelers winning four Super Bowls over a six-year span and featured four eventual Hall of Famers.

Among this collection of stars was Ham, the premiere outside linebacker of the 1970s. His quickness and intelligence would help him reach eight Pro Bowls, be named a First-team All-Pro on six occasions, and earn No. 59 a spot in Canton in 1988.

