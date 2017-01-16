When the final buzzer sounded on the 1966 NCAA Championship between Texas Western and Kentucky little did anyone in attendance at Cole Field House in College Park, Md know the impact of the Miners’ 72-65 victory.

Don Haskins’ team – and its five African-American starters – beat Adolph Rupp’s top-ranked Wildcats – and their five white starters – in a game that did more than simply alter the course of college athletics.

Three members of that Texas Western starting lineup helped commemorate the 50th anniversary of this historic event: guard Willie Worsley, center David Lattin, and forward Willie Cager.

Photo courtesy of The El Paso Times

Audio courtesy of YouTube and UTEP Athletics