It’s one of the true rarities in team sports: perfection. For men’s college basketball, the last group to achieve this feat was Indiana University – 40 years ago.

The starting guard and co-captain of that revered 1976 squad recalls the close calls encountered on the road to 32-0, how the team of the previous season was equally – if not more – capable of also going unbeaten, as well as the Hoosiers’ accomplished and intense head coach, Bob Knight.

Photo courtesy of Malcolm Emmons/USA Today Sports

Audio clips courtesy of NBC Sports and CBS Sports