Through their supremacy on the field and their escapades off of it, the 1986 New York Mets remain one of the Big Apple’s most memorable teams – not to mention one of the best.

With an entertainment value worthy of the Broadway stage, much has been written about that season itself – as well the aftermath – in the three decades since the dramatic seven-game World Series triumph over the Boston Red Sox.

But thanks to author Erik Sherman’s latest work, “Kings of Queens: Life Beyond Baseball with the ’86 Mets”, many relatively unknown and captivating stories of are unearthed.

Photo courtesy of Penguin Books

Audio Courtesy of “Mets 1986: A Year to Remember”, ABC Sports, NBC Sports, and “Great Sports Moments of the ‘80s”