Episode #49 (3/24/16): Erik Sherman
Posted by on January 16, 2017

Through their supremacy on the field and their escapades off of it, the 1986 New York Mets remain one of the Big Apple’s most memorable teams – not to mention one of the best.

With an entertainment value worthy of the Broadway stage, much has been written about that season itself – as well the aftermath – in the three decades since the dramatic seven-game World Series triumph over the Boston Red Sox.

But thanks to author Erik Sherman’s latest work, “Kings of Queens: Life Beyond Baseball with the ’86 Mets”, many relatively unknown and captivating stories of are unearthed.

Photo courtesy of Penguin Books
Audio Courtesy of “Mets 1986: A Year to Remember”, ABC Sports, NBC Sports, and “Great Sports Moments of the ‘80s”