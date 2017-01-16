In the 1985 NCAA Championship, David prevailed over Goliath.

Georgetown appeared invincible – seemingly on its way to a second straight national title. But that didn’t faze the underdogs from Villanova, a Big East rival who had endured two close losses to the Hoyas during the regular season.

Using familiarity, and by connecting on an amazing 79 percent of their field goal attempts, the eighth-seeded Wildcats – led by Ed Pinckney – stunned the basketball world with a 66-64 win and the school’s first NCAA crown. The victory would be extra special for the senior forward from The Bronx, who was named the tourney’s Most Outstanding Player.

Photo courtesy of BET.com

Audio clips courtesy of CBS Sports