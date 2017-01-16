Golf’s greatest player on golf’s grandest stage is sure to create a memorable occasion.

But the final round of the 1986 Masters took it a step further. That’s because Jack Nicklaus, at age 46 and thought to be finished as a serious contender, once more reached back and displayed the talents that made him a legend – winning a sixth green jacket and 18th major thanks to a back nine performance never to be forgotten.

Making it all the more special was that “The Golden Bear” got to share this magical moment with 24-year-son Jackie, who was there as his caddy.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of CBS Sports