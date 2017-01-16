No gymnast in U.S. history has had a more decorated career. Shannon Miller came onto the world stage at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, where she earned three bronze medals and two silvers.

Gold would come four years later in Atlanta, in the form of an individual honor on the balance beam and also as part of an unforgettable group that captured the all-around team competition — while capturing the hearts of the country in the process.

By battling and beating cancer in 2011, she became a further inspiration to the many others battling this disease.

Photo courtesy of archive.feedblitz.com

Audio clips courtesy of NBC Sports