The Indianapolis 500 can produce spectacular highs and devastating lows – a gamut of emotions that make it one of the best one-day sporting events.

For Bobby Rahal, the 1986 edition proved to be his greatest moment in a successful career. With a dramatic pass in the final laps, he earned an emotional victory for his ailing car owner.

Rahal would go on to win three CART season championships (1986, ’87, ’92), and would later enjoy Indy glory as an owner in 2004.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio clips courtesy of ABC Sports