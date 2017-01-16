The name ‘Andretti’ is forever synonymous with racing excellence.

Mario forged an unmatched legacy that continues to this day. Having won – among countless other accomplishments – the Indianapolis 500, the Daytona 500 and the Formula One World Championship, he’s the only man to achieve this remarkable feat.

As we reach the 100th edition of the Indy 500, the legendary driver talks about his 1969 victory, as well as the many near misses by him and his family.

Photo courtesy of Formula1.com

Audio clips courtesy of ABC Sports and YouTube