In basketball history, it’s still regarded as “The Greatest Game Ever Played.” On June 4, 1976, the fifth game of that year’s NBA Finals had it all…and then some.
This triple-overtime epic featured countless heroic plays, brilliant execution, controversy, a premature court-storming, as well as a fan-referee fight.
Recounting that classic night at Boston Garden, along with the events that led up to it, are two important figures from the valiant — but defeated — Suns: longtime broadcaster Al McCoy and 1975-76 NBA Rookie of the Year Alvan Adams.
Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated
Audio courtesy of “Sunderella Suns” by Fleetwood Sounds and CBS Sports