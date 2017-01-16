His famous “fall back baby” jumper – an unorthodox, leg-kicking style – was instrumental in becoming a three-time All-American, helping to lead Tennessee State University to three consecutive NAIA championships, and averaging nearly 16 points per game over 14 NBA seasons. Barnett was a part of five NBA Finals – including the two championships for the New York Knicks in 1970 and 1973.

After basketball, Barnett obtained a doctorate in Education from Fordham University, has written several books, went on to become a professor of Sports Management at St. John’s University, and is the CEO and founder of SportScope – which focuses on the education and social development of youth.

Photo courtesy of complex.com

Audio clips courtesy of NBA Entertainment