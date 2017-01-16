As a rules analyst on Fox Sports’ football broadcasts, Mike Pereira makes sense out of the confusing.

The former Vice President of Officiating for the National Football League is marking his seventh season in this role that has transformed sports television. Now, he’s an author of “After Further Review: My Life including the Infamous, Controversial, and Unforgettable Calls that Changed the NFL,” in which he outlines his opinions on the way the game is regulated, gives some insight into officiating, as well as providing some personal history.

Photo courtesy of Triumph Books