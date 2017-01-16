‘Baseball’, a nine-part documentary by Ken Burns that premiered in September 1994, chronologically follows the history of the sport — profiling the key personalities and events in great detail over an unprecedented 18.5 hours.

The initial broadcast was watched by 45 million viewers and the film won a 1995 Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series.

In our discussion, done around the program’s 20th anniversary, Burns talks about the film’s production, some of its notable interview subjects, and its legacy.

Photo courtesy of freerepublic.com