A key member of the Boston Celtics dynasty during the 1950s and 60s, Heinsohn would win the 1957 Rookie of the year, become a six time All-Star, and was a part of eight championship teams.

He’d win two more titles as head coach, and is one of a select few to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and coach.

Now, for more than 30 years, he’s been one of the team’s television broadcasters. Tommy Heinsohn is a true Celtic-for-life.

