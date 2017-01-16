New York Times best-selling author Jeff Pearlman has written about such superstars as Walter Payton, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens. Now, he’s tackled another great sports figure with his book on a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback – entitled “Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre.”

Pearlman discusses – among other topics – Favre’s close connection with his father, his tumultuous rookie season in Atlanta, and the strained relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

Photo courtesy of Triumph Books

Audio courtesy of Fox Sports