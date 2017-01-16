There were plenty of highs and lows in the life of Ken Stabler, and Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman has chronicled it all in his new book entitled Snake. Stabler spent most of his NFL career quarterbacking the Oakland Raiders and was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, just over a year after succumbing to cancer at age 69.

Noted more for his moments than his statistics, Stabler was one of the NFL’s greatest pressure performers in addition to being one of its most colorful characters.

Photo courtesy of HarperCollins

Audio courtesy of NFL Films