The top shutdown cornerbacks in recent NFL history include Richard Sherman, Derrelle Revis, Rod Woodson and Deion Sanders. But during the late 1970s and 1980s, that distinction was bestowed upon Mike Haynes, who earned nine trips to the Pro Bowl, would be named to the NFL’s 75th anniversary all-time team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Since his 14-year playing career ended, Mike has been a strong advocate of prostate cancer awareness – having been diagnosed and surviving the disease himself.

Photo courtesy of NFL.com

Audio courtesy of CBS Sports