By the time Lenny Moore entered the NFL in 1956, pass-catching running backs were few and far between. But by the time he finished his 12-year career, he had broken the mold.

Lenny totaled more than 12,000 all-purpose yards for the Baltimore Colts and remains the only player in the history of the game with at least 40 rushing touchdowns and 40 receiving touchdowns while enduring the racial strife of that era.

Photo courtesy of Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame

Audio courtesy of YouTube