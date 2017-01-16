Since 1977, the unmistakable baritone voice of Merrill Reese has been on the call for the memorable moments of the Philadelphia Eagles – from the original ‘Miracle at the Meadowlands’ to the 2010 version featuring DeSean Jackson, as well as the two NFC Championships in between.

The NFL’s longest-tenured play-by-play man celebrated his 40th season behind the mic in 2016. And to add to that celebration, he was inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame last November.

Photo and audio courtesy of Sportsradio 94WIP