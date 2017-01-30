The longest and most extensive NFL family tree belongs to Matthews clan – which dates back nearly 70 years.

Prominent in this lineage is Bruce Matthews, the versatile and durable Hall of Fame offensive lineman who played 19 seasons with the Tennessee Titans franchise and is the author of a new book, Inside the NFL’s First Family: My Life of Football, Faith and Fatherhood.

A perfect addendum to the story came with this most recent NFC Championship, where son Jake – a left tackle for the Atlanta Falcons – advanced to the super bowl as his team defeated the Green Bay Packers, starring nephew Clay – the six-time Pro-Bowl linebacker.

Photo and audio courtesy of NFL.com