Determined, passionate, proud, talented — all apt descriptions for Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

He was intent on not just earning respect for his play on the field, but to provide a charitable impact on communities less fortunate — especially those in his native Puerto Rico.

With 3,000 hits, four batting titles, two World Series rings, 12 consecutive gold gloves, many posthumous dedications as well as a litany of fans and players that revere him still, there’s no doubt he accomplished those goals.

It was a life well-lived, but a life that came to an untimely and tragic end on Dec. 31, 1972, when he was killed in a plane crash en route to aid earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Many thanks to Roberto Clemente Jr. for joining us as we honor the memory of his father on the anniversary of that fateful day.

