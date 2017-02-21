It took ten years and plenty of voters to be convinced, but Tim Raines made it to the Hall of Fame on his last try on the writer’s ballot. The premiere National League lead-off hitter of the 1980s was a seven-time All-Star with the Montreal Expos, a batting champion in 1986, and credited with 808 stolen bases – the fourth-most in major league history.

Many factors were responsible for the delayed induction. Ford C. Frick winner Dave Van Horne, who was behind the mic for Raines’ entire tenure in Montreal, lends his perspective on the impact “Rock” had on the Expos franchise.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Audio courtesy of MLB.com