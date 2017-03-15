During the first half of the 1970s, the Oakland A’s were the most colorful team in baseball – with bright double-knit uniforms, long hair and outlandish personalities. They were also the best team – winning five consecutive division titles and three straight World Series from 1972-74.

Author Jason Turbow gives us some great background on a forgotten dynasty with his new book: “Dynasitc, Bombastic, Fantastic: Reggie, Rollie, Catfish, and Charlie Finley’s Swinging A’s”.

Photo courtesy of SI.com

Audio courtesy of NBC Sports