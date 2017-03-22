What makes the NCAA Basketball Tournament so compelling each year are the buzzer beaters and the Cinderellas.

Thirty years ago, the 1987 championship game concluded with a late basket from a player who enjoyed his own Cinderella story. Keith Smart scored 17 second-half points against Syracuse – the last two giving the Indiana Hoosiers a 74-73 victory and a fourth national title.

Less than two years before his shining moment, the Baton Rouge, LA native was playing for Garden City Community College in Kansas having very little high school basketball experience.

Photo courtesy of Bill Haber/AP

Audio courtesy of CBS Sports