From California to Philadelphia to St. Louis to Kansas City, Dick Vermeil ran the football marathon and came out a winner – most especially so in the form of two Super Bowl appearances and a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.

After three decades in coaching – to go along with 14 years in the broadcast booth – Vermeil’s post-retirement life has resulted in a shift in priorities. For so long, his passions were blocking and tackling. Now, they center on cabernet and chardonnay.

Photo courtesy of Yardbarker

Audio courtesy of CBS Sports and ABC Sports