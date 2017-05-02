For the Cleveland Cavaliers, their Game 7 win in last year’s NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors not only capped a tremendous comeback from being down three-games-to-one, it also culminated a personal triumph for LeBron James –- bringing the city of Cleveland a long-awaited championship after leaving them in heartbreaking fashion just six years prior.

NBA writers Brian Windhorst and Dave McMenamin chronicled this incredible journey back to local hero status in a new book called Return of the King.

Photo courtesy of Grand Central Publishing

Audio courtesy of ABC Sports