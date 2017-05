For all the personalities that come and go at ESPN, Linda Cohn has been a trusted, well-respected presence for nearly 25 years. Nobody has anchored more SportsCenter shows than her.

Her 5,000th time hosting the network’s premiere program came on Feb. 21, 2016 – marking a significant accomplishment for a pioneer in this industry. Her love of sports can’t go unnoticed, especially her devotion to the New York Rangers.

Photo courtesy of lindacohn.net