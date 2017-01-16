Posted byon
No other professional sports franchise has altered the course of human evolution like the Chicago Cubs. That is proven in great detail by author Scott Rowan in his recently-released book, “The Cubs Quotient: How the Chicago Cubs Changed the World.”
Nearly 200 stories, spread over 77 chapters, cover this team’s influence on various aspects of our society: from White House scandals to secret societies; firsts in medicine, psychology, architecture, music and race relations; covert relationships with underworld figures and unknown connections to some of the most notorious figures in American history.
Photo courtesy of lasordaslair.com