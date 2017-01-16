No other professional sports franchise has altered the course of human evolution like the Chicago Cubs. That is proven in great detail by author Scott Rowan in his recently-released book, “The Cubs Quotient: How the Chicago Cubs Changed the World.”

Nearly 200 stories, spread over 77 chapters, cover this team’s influence on various aspects of our society: from White House scandals to secret societies; firsts in medicine, psychology, architecture, music and race relations; covert relationships with underworld figures and unknown connections to some of the most notorious figures in American history.

