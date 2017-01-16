For “postgame” analysis on last week’s Hall of Fame vote, we had the pleasure of talking with two BBWAA members to discuss their own ballots, the voting results, and preview the 2016 candidates.

Barry Bloom is an MLB.com national reporter who has more than 35 years of sports journalism experience – including a lengthy stint with the San Diego Union-Tribune, where he regularly covered the brilliant career of Tony Gwynn. He has his own blog, Boomskie on Baseball, and can be followed on Twitter (@boomskie).

An author of four books, Joe Posnanski has been an NBC Sports national columnist since February 2013. Prior, he wrote for Sports Illustrated, Sports on Earth as well as The Kansas City Star (among other ventures) and has been the recipient of many awards for his work. He, too, has his own blog (Joe Blogs) and is @JPosnanski on Twitter.

Photo courtesy of USA Today

Audio clips courtesy of Associated Press and MLB Network