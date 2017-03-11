Saturday morning, the San Antonio Spurs announced the following news regarding forward LaMarcus Aldridge.

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be out for an indefinite period due to an occurrence of a minor heart arrhythmia. All parties have concluded that at the current time it is best for Aldridge to refrain from play until further tests and examinations are completed. The Spurs will provide updates as appropriate.

MayoClinic.org has an overview of heart arrhythmia:

Heart rhythm problems (heart arrhythmias) occur when the electrical impulses that coordinate your heartbeats don’t work properly, causing your heart to beat too fast, too slow or irregularly.

Heart arrhythmias (uh-RITH-me-uhs) may feel like a fluttering or racing heart and may be harmless. However, some heart arrhythmias may cause bothersome — sometimes even life-threatening — signs and symptoms.

Heart arrhythmia treatment can often control or eliminate fast, slow or irregular heartbeats. In addition, because troublesome heart arrhythmias are often made worse — or are even caused — by a weak or damaged heart, you may be able to reduce your arrhythmia risk by adopting a heart-healthy lifestyle.