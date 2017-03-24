Highlights:

The San Antonio Spurs finally solved their regular season problem with the Memphis Grizzlies as they earned a 97-90 win over Memphis in a possible first round NBA Playoff matchup.

LaMarcus Aldridge continued his hot shooting as of late as scored 23 points to lead the Spurs. Kawhi Leonard added 19 and Tony Parker chipped in 13 for San Antonio, who opened a four game homestand.

San Antonio stepped up their defense all night long and shot 48 percent for the game, a very different night from their last road game against Memphis, where they struggled to score.

”I thought both teams played good defense,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. ”As usual, making some shots down the stretch matters, but overall I thought we moved the ball pretty well and we didn’t turn it over too much. We played a pretty good game.”

The Grizzlies were led by Mike Conley’s 22 points and six assists. Marc Gasol added 13 points for Memphis (40-32), who fell 1 1/2 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for sixth place in a packed Western Conference.

Player of the game:

LaMarcus Aldridge was Project Spurs’ Player of the Game with his play on both ends of the floor. His defensive performance against Zach Randolph as well as offensive performance was key in San Antonio’s win.

Up next: The Spurs are now 55-16 on the season and will return to the court on Saturday when they welcome the New York Knicks to the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.