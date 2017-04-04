Rookie free agent guard Patricio Garino recently signed an end of season contract with the Orlando Magic. While signing the contract, a photo was taken of Garino. Once the photo was published online, it created a frenzy as the whiteboard behind Garino showed a number of ‘potential’ trade and free agent players the Magic might be targeting.

You can see the full story and photo of the trade/free agent targets in this piece by UPROXX.com.

Under two sections in particular, there are some interesting names that could be targets for the Magic this summer or next season, and based on what’s written on the board, two of those players are San Antonio Spurs players.

Under the section titled ‘Hybrid Trade,’ there’s a number of NBA wing players. One particular name says “K. Anderson.” When thinking of NBA players who are hybrid-type wings, the name Kyle Anderson might represent that name. In another list titled ‘Spread Bigs Trade,’ there’s a big with the last name, “Bertans.” That name too could represent Spurs forward Davis Bertans.

When looking at the rest of the players on the list, the player situations make sense, as most of those players in the trade list are under contract next season, like Anderson and Bertans, while the other players in the free agent lists are players who are potential free agents this summer.

There is a “Parker” written in the Hybrid Trade area, but since mostly all the players on that list are forwards, one would likely assume that’s meant for Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker, probably not Spurs guard Tony Parker.

Every NBA team has lists of players in free agency, the draft, overseas, or through trades that they are monitoring. It’s just most don’t get displayed publicly like this one from the Magic did. It’s key to remember that the Magic are just doing their job in having their options open as the season comes to a close and they begin preparing for the next season.