Highlights:

Gregg Popovich saw his team struggling offensively and looked down his bench. He would insert Latvia rookie Davis Bertans, hoping for a spark. The rookie not only sparked the San Antonio Spurs, but had a career night in the process.

Bertans scored a career high 21 points as he led the Spurs to a 102-85 win over the Charlotte Hornets at the AT&T Center on Saturday night.

Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and LaMarcus Aldridge chipped 15 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, who won their ninth straight at home.

Bertans finished 4-for-5 from three-point range as he helped the Silver and Black go on a 20-6 run in the third quarter and build a 20 point lead.

The Hornets were led by Kemba Walker’s 18 points. Jeremy Lamb added 13 points and eight assists for Charlotte (20-18), who were without sharpshooter Nic Batum.

Up next: The Spurs are now 30-7 on the season and will return to the court to face the Milwaukee Bucks at the AT&T Center on Tuesday night.