AT&T CENTER – For some NBA players with non-guaranteed contracts that would become guaranteed if they remained on their team’s rosters past Tuesday, January 10, a few players were waived across the league this past week and Saturday, since Saturday was the deadline to waive a player, so they could clear waivers before Tuesday. For players like Ryan Kelly, John Jenkins and Alonzo Gee, they’ll be back on the free agent market to try to find a new NBA team who could use their skill set.

For San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes, his name was not included in the players that were waived up to Saturday, meaning, his salary for this season of $543,471 will become fully guaranteed up until the end of the season, regardless if the Spurs keep him all season or if they do end up waiving him down the road to open a roster spot.

By Wednesday morning, January 11, Forbes’ salary will count against the Spurs’ salary sheet for this season. While Forbes hasn’t been seen much in a San Antonio Spurs jersey this season, he is frequently playing in Austin with the Spurs’ D-League affiliate to hone his point and shooting guard skills, as Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich recently mentioned.

With Forbes staying on the roster, the Spurs’ roster continues to have 14 players with one spot available.