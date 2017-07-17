To say Bryn Forbes’ Summer League performance in Las Vegas was memorable would be an understatement. Forbes caught fire leading the Summer Spurs squad in Salt Lake City, and his impressive streak continued in Vegas.

The 6-3 guard, who played sparingly last season and spent time between both San Antonio and Austin, was named to the MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League Second team, along with Jayson Tatum, Wayne Selden Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Cheick Diallo.

Forbes averaged just under 22 points per game in Vegas, but shot a scorching 48 percent from deep. He led all scorers through both Summer Leagues with 25.9 points per game.

Aside from his accuracy beyond the arch, Forbes also never shied away from driving the lane and finishing with contact, somewhat of a new wrinkle in his offensive arsenal.