The San Antonio Spurs weren’t able to hold a 25-point lead Sunday in the opening game of the Western Conference Finals, after their lone All-Star Kawhi Leonard left the game early in the third quarter with an ankle injury. With Leonard out, the Warriors’ duo of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry combined to outscore the Spurs’ team 35-33, as the Warriors won Game one 113-111.

In the latest Project Spurs Vidcast, the game is broken down on both ends of the floor for the Spurs and what to look for in Game 2 Tuesday evening.