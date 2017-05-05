Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Project Spurs
Game 2 Vidcast: Spurs 121, Rockets 96
Posted by on May 4, 2017

The San Antonio Spurs evened their second round playoff series with the Houston Rockets Wednesday evening by bouncing back with a 121-96 victory. Though San Antonio won the match, they did lose their starting point guard Tony Parker for the remainder of the playoffs with a ruptured left quadriceps tendon.

In the latest Project Spurs Vidcast, the game is broken down by Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Parker’s performances, as well as the Spurs’ offense and defense against the Rockets. Then, Game 3 is previewed and there’s a discussion on what San Antonio will do going forward without Parker.

