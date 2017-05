Without Kawhi Leonard (left ankle injury), the San Antonio Spurs were blown out of Oracle Arena early Tuesday evening, as the Warriors built a 17-point lead in the first quarter, and Golden State eventually won 136-100.

In the latest Project Spurs Vidcast, the Spurs’ loss is analyzed based on one of their top playmakers, and two others who had rough nights. The offense and defense are also looked at in detail for the Spurs, and some adjustments for Game 3 are provided as well.