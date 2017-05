In their first playoff game without franchise point guard Tony Parker, the San Antonio Spurs went into Houston and came out with a win, after Kawhi Leonard (26 points) and LaMarcus Aldridge (26 points) led the Spurs to an 11-point win.

In the latest Project Spurs Vidcast, the Spurs’ offense is broken down in detail, then their defense is analyzed to see how they held the Rockets to just 92 points. After, there’s a mini-preview of what types of adjustments Houston might make in Game 4.