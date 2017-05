The San Antonio Spurs are on the edge of elimination after suffering a 120-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors Saturday evening in the Western Conference Finals. Not only were the Spurs without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker, but they lost David Lee too, as he suffered a left knee injury in Game 3.

