The Memphis Grizzlies have tied their playoff series (2-2) with the San Antonio Spurs, as Memphis defeated the Spurs 110-108 in overtime Saturday, behind 35 points from Mike Conley.

Despite a career high 43 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double digit lead, the Spurs weren’t able to grab a 3-1 series lead and now the series will be decided in a best of three format. In the latest Project Spurs Vidcast, the Spurs’ top-3 peformer’s are analyzed, as well as the team’s offense and defense.