The second round series between the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets has turned into a best of three battle, as the Rockets came away with a comfortable 125-104 win Sunday against the Spurs to tie the series at 2-2.

In the Project Spurs Vidcast, the game is broken down by reviewing what happened to the Spurs on the offensive end to face some scoring lulls, and also why San Antonio couldn’t quite limit the Rockets from scoring over 100 points.