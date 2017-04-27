Quantcast
Game 5 Vidcast: Spurs Defeat Grizzlies 116-103
Posted by on April 26, 2017

The San Antonio Spurs took a 3-2 series lead Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 116-103 victory. Despite San Antonio building an 18-point lead in the third quarter, Memphis cut the Spurs’ lead down to four points in the fourth, before Kawhi Leonard and Patty Mills helped San Antonio avoid a late game collapse.

In the Game 5 Project Spurs Vidcast, the Spurs’ win is broken down based on some of their key playmakers, while their offense and defense are analyzed and there’s a mini preview of what to look for in Thursday’s Game 6.

