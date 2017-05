With Kawhi Leonard hobbled due to a left ankle sprain in the third quarter, the San Antonio Spurs relied on a vintage Manu Ginobili performance and remarkable overtime period from Danny Green to defeat the Houston Rockets 110-107 in Game 5 Tuesday.

In this Project Spurs Vidcast, the game is broken down based on the Spurs’ playmakers, the team’s offense and defense, and what to look for in Game 6 Thursday.