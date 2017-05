The San Antonio Spurs are off to the Western Conference Finals, as San Antonio, minus Kawhi Leonard (ankle injury), took care of business in Houston with a 114-75 demolition of the Rockets.

In the latest Project Spurs Vidcast, the Spurs’ win is broken down based on some of their top performers against Houston, how the offense and defense fared in Game 6, and how some of the elements from the Rockets’ series could translate in the Western Conference Finals against the Warriors.