LAS VEGAS – The San Antonio Spurs’ Summer League squad secured their first victory in Las Vegas on Sunday night, defeating the Sixers 101 – 95. Bryn Forbes once again gave the Spurs a huge offensive performance, as has been the case throughout Summer League. Forbes scored 35 points on 17 shots, the most any player has scored throughout the 2017 Summer League.

Forbes shot only 2 of 9 from behind the arc, and 8 of 17 overall, but he really shined from the charity stripe, hitting all 17 free throws he attempted. Forbes was aggressive getting to his spots and fought through contact throughout the game. The result was the squad’s best offensive output in five summer league games.

Dejounte Murray had an abbreviated run on Sunday night, playing over 14 minutes in the first half, but not at all during second half. When asked why Murray didn’t play in the second half, Coach Will Hardy stated that he was just giving Murray rest, citing the length of Summer League as a primary reason. He also confirmed that they are hopeful that Derrick White will return to the lineup on Tuesday after missing Sunday’s game with some tightness in the ankle that he injured Saturday night.

The Sixers, who were missing Markelle Fultz after he sprained his ankle in their game on Saturday, got scoring from a variety of places. Aaron Harrison led the way with 14 points off the bench, but 9 Sixers had at least 7 points, and 4 had 10 or more. They were especially aggressive in attacking Davis Bertans and Shayne Whittington at the rim, drawing a combined 12 fouls on the two players.

The Spurs take the court again midday Tuesday as they face off against Portland’s Summer League team in the Spurs’ final game before the Summer League playoffs begin.