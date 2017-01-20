AT&T CENTER – Midway through their season, the San Antonio Spurs have been able to avoid the injury bug for the most part, with none of their core players missing an extended amount of time outside of Tony Parker and Danny Green.

However, prior to the Spurs’ home game against the Denver Nuggets Thursday, in pregame warm-ups, Gasol injured his left fourth metacarpal (or, a bone in his left hand on the ‘ring’ finger). After he was pulled from the starting lineup, the Spurs announced Gasol fractured the finger.

The team announced a timeline for Gasol’s return will be determined at a later date.

Thursday was just Gasol’s third missed game this season, with the other two missing contests being for rest purposes.

In 39 games with the Spurs, Gasol has fit in quite well with San Antonio, as he’s been their starting center, where he’s averaging 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 blocks in less than 27 minutes per game.