It’s been a quiet offseason thus far for the San Antonio Spurs, but news about the team and its players should start to pick up steam next week when the NBA Draft will take place and then the following week, a few players have the ability to decline or exercise their player options.

Looking ahead to the NBA Summer League in early July, where the Spurs will participate in the both the Utah and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, it seems one name who will be rejoining the Spurs’ squad for the Summer League team is Olivier Hanlan. Hanlan was drafted by the Jazz in 2015 with the 41st pick. The Spurs acquired his draft rights in July of 2016 in the deal that sent Boris Diaw to Utah. Hanlan played in one Summer League game with the Jazz last summer, and in three with the Spurs during their Vegas round. Hanlan spent this past season playing in France with LeMans of the French League.

As a 24-year old 6’4 guard, Hanlan averaged 10.0 points with 52/33/79% shooting splits, 2.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 26.1 minutes during his 34 French League games.

If Hanlan were to impress the Spurs at Summer League and earn a training camp invite, then eventually make the full-time roster by late October, his salary could be for $815,615 this coming season.

Printezis to stay with Olympiacos?

Georgios Printezis was drafted back in 2007 with the 58th pick by the Atlanta Hawks. The Spurs acquired Printezis’ draft rights in the summer of 2015 in the deal for Tiago Splitter. At age 32, it looks like Printezis will continue playing in Greece professionally per Sportando.com. In 32 Euroleague games, Printezis averaged 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game with Olympiacos.

Photo: BeBasket.fr